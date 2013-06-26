Snap vaults venture investor Lightspeed into the Silicon Valley elite
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 A decade ago, Lightspeed Venture Partners was an obscure firm investing in highly technical startups that were mostly unknown outside of Silicon Valley.
RHB Bank Berhad
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 A decade ago, Lightspeed Venture Partners was an obscure firm investing in highly technical startups that were mostly unknown outside of Silicon Valley.
* Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank , said on Wednesday it did not plan to pay a dividend from last year's net profit.
BERLIN, March 1 Some of the world's biggest private equity firms are growing increasingly nervous that the sector is heading for a downturn after years of stellar returns fuelled by low interest rates and strong demand for alternative investments.