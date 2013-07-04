BRIEF-Muse bio announced completion of a $23 million Series B Financing
* Muse bio - Announced completion of a $23 million Series B Financing Source text for Eikon:
China Oriental Group Company Limited
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Muse bio - Announced completion of a $23 million Series B Financing Source text for Eikon:
* Noted recent unusual trading volume movement of shares of company
* Reports slowest profit growth since 2009 (Adds CEO comment, 2017 outlook)