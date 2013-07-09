BRIEF-Hvidbjerg Bank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 14.7 million
* 2016 pre-tax profit 14.7 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million) versus 14.0 million crowns year ago
Woori Finance Holdings (WFH)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* 2016 pre-tax profit 14.7 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million) versus 14.0 million crowns year ago
* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)