BRIEF-HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
Atlas Bank AD Podgorica (Atlas Bank)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Hungary's central bank maintained its dovish bias on Tuesday, reaffirming in its monthly policy statement a readiness "to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments" if needed to meet its inflation target.