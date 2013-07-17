BRIEF-TAG Immobilien buys around 1,440 residential units in Brandenburg
* dgap-news: tag immobilien ag acquires around 1,440 residential units in city of brandenburg
SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd (SKGC)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* dgap-news: tag immobilien ag acquires around 1,440 residential units in city of brandenburg
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday with U.S. stock futures weak and in the absence of positive news within the region.
* FY revenues grew 4.2 pct to 235.9 million Swiss francs ($233.96 million)