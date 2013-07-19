CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits a 5-week low as oil prices fall

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3209, or 75.71 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Jan. 24 at C$1.3228 * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, Feb 28 The Canadian dollar hit a five-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell, while investors awaited a speech from U.S. President Donald Trump in the evening and the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports,