May 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Suncorp-Metway Limited's (SML, 'A+'/Stable/'F1') inaugural residential mortgage covered bonds, an expected 'AAA(exp)' rating. The bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust as trustee of the Suncorp Covered Bond Trust. Under SML's covered bond programme the bank can periodically issue covered bonds up to USD5bn, secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage loans.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected rating is based on SML's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 22.8%, This combination enables the rating on the covered bonds to reach 'AA+' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis. Based on the overcollateralisation (OC), modelled recoveries given default of the covered bonds exceed 51%. This enables a one-notch uplift of the rating to 'AAA'.

The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 86% (equivalent to 16.3% OC) is equal to the AP supporting the 'AAA(exp)' rating. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.

"Suncorp-Metway's covered bond programme will be the fifth covered bond programme in Australia. Recent months have seen significant issuance from the four major Australian banks covered bond programmes into both domestic and international markets," said David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The D-Factor of 22.8% reflects the strength of segregation of the cover assets and liquidity gap provisions in the form of a 12-month extension period on the expected covered bonds issue and a cash reserve covering both three months of interest payments and 25% of expected annual expenses. The analysis also reflects contractual provisions for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of SML's IT systems, the Australian covered bond legislative framework and swap counterparty arrangements. All else being equal, the rating of SML's mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer is rated at least 'A-'.

As of 15 May 2012, the cover pool consisted of 7,439 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD1,909m. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 67.2%, and a weighted average seasoning of 38 months. Floating-rate loans comprise 89.4% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 11.1%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 56.9%. The cover pool is geographically concentrated in SML's home state of Queensland (55.4%) and New South Wales (27.1%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.

On 16 May 2012 Fitch announced that it would publish an Exposure Draft in late May 2012 that will propose enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria to increase transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. Fitch expects no impact on SML's expected covered bond ratings in the event the exposure draft proposals are implemented.

