May 21 -

Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. ------------- 21-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Current-carrying

wiring devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 865617

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Feb-2008 A/-- A/--

28-Jan-2000 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The ratings on leading Japan-based wire and cable manufacturer Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (A/Stable/--) reflect the relatively high stability of the company's earnings and its diversified business portfolio, which features products with different business cycles and which helps mitigate overall business risk. The rating also reflects the company's strong competitive position in the global market for wiring harnesses for autos and its modest financial risk profile, anchored by relatively stable cash flow and a conservative financial policy. The company's relatively high reliance on earnings in the auto business partially offsets these strengths, as does exposure to tough competition, persistent pressure on prices from customers, and fluctuating prices for raw materials.

Sumitomo Electric's auto segment has a record of relatively stable profitability in its wiring harness business, backed by expertise in advanced technology and strong relationships with major Japanese and non-Japanese automakers. Organic growth and overseas acquisitions in recent years expanded the company's share of the global market for wiring harnesses to 26% in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). The segment's profitability recovered rapidly, owing to a rebound in vehicle production following significant production cuts among automakers following the Great East Japan Earthquake. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects Sumitomo Electric to retain satisfactory profitability in the next few years, helped by its strong competitive position and ongoing measures to cut production costs.

Vulnerability to the strength of the yen and the impact of the quake led to an operating loss in the company's information and communications segment in fiscal 2011, although restructuring efforts and a recovery in demand for fiber to the home (FTTH) have reduced volatility in the segment's profitability in recent years. Moreover, commoditization of optical fiber cable products and persistent pressure on prices as a result make it unlikely the segment will return to the high level of profitability it achieved prior to the collapse of the information technology bubble in the early 2000s, in our view. Still, we believe reducing the susceptibility of its less-commodity-like optical and electronic devices to the yen's strength could help return the segment to profitability.