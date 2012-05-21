(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- We expect pressure on the ratings on Korea-based steelmaker POSCO to
continue over the next six months unless the company strengthens its capital
structure through significant nondebt financing.
-- The rating affirmation reflects our opinion that POSCO has the ability
to lower its adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 3x, our trigger for a downgrade,
over the next six months. The company has publicly stated it would like to
improve its capital structure.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that there is a
one-in-three chance that measures of the company's financial performance will
not improve, due to continued operational weakness or a lack of commitment to
maintain the current rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit and
debt ratings on POSCO. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative.
We expect the ratings on POSCO to come under pressure over the next six months
unless the company undertakes a significant amount of nondebt financing,
because weak industry conditions and macroeconomic uncertainty affecting steel
producers globally limit its ability to improve its operations this year. Our
base case forecast incorporates an expectation that the ratio of the company's
debt to EBITDA will near 3.0x, based on an assumption that POSCO will raise at
least Korean won (KRW) 3.5 trillion through nondebt financing. In our view,
POSCO is highly likely to raise the amount this year.
We see little room for improvement in POSCO's operations in 2012, although the
industry could start to recover later this year. We expect POSCO to grow its
EBITDA only 2% this year compared with last year, reflecting a cyclical
trough. In our view, demand for steel remains weak, competitive pressure
remains high in the region, and the economic environments in Europe and China
increase uncertainty. For example, in the first quarter of 2012, POSCO's
operating performance was poor, with operating profit down 41% year-on-year
and 21% quarter-on-quarter. Increased stability in raw material input costs
will likely prove operating profit in the second quarter, in our view.
We believe POSCO has the flexibility to improve its capital structure if it is
willing to do so. In our analysis, POSCO could lower adjusted debt to EBITDA
to near or below 3.0x, our trigger for a downgrade, over the next six months
through nondebt financing to strengthen its capital. We estimate that measures
of POSCO's credit quality would be commensurate with the current rating if the
company were to secure at least KRW4.5 trillion in proceeds through nondebt
financing this year, including the KRW3.5 trillion we assumed in our scenario
for debt to EBITDA of near 3.0x. POSCO has made progress toward lowering its
debt to EBITDA through nondebt financing. Still, we see continuing
uncertainties about non-debt financing, regarding such factors as the
company's willingness and capital market conditions.
In our view, strengths for the ratings are the company's dominant, though
pressured, position in markets for Korea's steel industry; solid demand for
its products in the domestic market; strong cost competitiveness based on high
operating efficiency; and relatively higher and more stable profitability than
peers throughout industry cycles. Still, we see some erosion of the company's
positions in domestic and regional markets, specifically a reduced ability to
raise prices to match increases in raw material prices. This factor
contributed to a significant fall in profitability, along with a downswing in
the steel industry cycle.
The negative outlook reflects our expectations that demand for steel is
unlikely to recover sharply in the region and competitive pressure will remain
significant this year. As a result, our base case incorporates an assumption
that POSCO will achieve an EBITDA margin of around 11% this year, similar to
last year--a downturn year, in our view.
We may lower the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA for POSCO is above 3.0x
over the next six months. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to
stable if adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 2.5x for a protracted period,
possibly as a result of much stronger operating performance than we expect.