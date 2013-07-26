Fitch: Irish Banks' Dividend Contrast Highlights Pension Impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) The contrasting dividend news last week from the two largest Irish banks highlights the impact of pension scheme volatility on banks' capital management, particularly when capital headroom is limited, Fitch Ratings says. Allied Irish Banks (AIB) announced its first dividend since 2008 but Bank of Ireland (BOI) plans to wait another year before resuming dividends, citing recent volatility in its pension sche