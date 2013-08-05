Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
here 's-mortgage-covered-bond-programme-following-amendments--PR_2790 27
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.