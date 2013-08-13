BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment expects increase by not less than 20% in FY profit attributable
Feb 28 Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd
PT Bank Danamon Tbk
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
Feb 28 Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd
* Audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB group and company amounted to 1.2 million euros
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a better-than-expected 51 percent rise 2016 net profit, thanks to a recovery in the world's biggest gambling hub, and forecast double-digit gaming revenue growth for this year.