Fitch Affirms City of Porto at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Porto's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's base case scenario of stable budgetary performance and low debt metrics, despite moderately growing debt levels over the medium-term. The Stable Outlook reflects th