LONDON Aug 16 Global miner Anglo American said on Friday it had appointed Hennie Faul, currently group head of mining, as chief executive of its copper business, replacing John MacKenzie who will be leaving the company.

Copper is the mining group's second-largest contributor to profit after iron ore, and accounted for almost a fifth of operating profit at the half year.

Anglo last month said it would streamline its organisational structure, consolidating 10 business units into six and bringing all base metals into one division, led by Duncan Wanblad. Faul, 50 and a former head of Anglo's zinc business, will report to Wanblad.