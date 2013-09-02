UPDATE 1-ECB buying of Portuguese debt hit new low as limit looms
* Corporate debt buying causing "distortions": BofA-ML (Writes through)
Fosun International
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
here's-1H-2013-results-ha ve-no-rating-impact--PR_281391
* Corporate debt buying causing "distortions": BofA-ML (Writes through)
* Announces recommendation of Board of Directors to migrate company from Cyprus to Luxembourg
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Updates share prices, adds link to graphic)