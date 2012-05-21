(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- Orso Funding CMBS 7 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd., Tokyo Branch.

-- We have revised downward our assumption for the likely collection amounts from the properties backing the transaction's two remaining loans.

-- One of the transaction's underlying loans, which has defaulted, has been impaired. We have confirmed that the principal on class F has been written down following the impairment of the loan.

-- We have lowered our ratings on classes D and F, and have affirmed our ratings on classes B, C, and E. At the same time, we have withdrawn our rating on the interest-only class X notes in line with our criteria for rating interest-only securities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on the class D and F notes issued under the Godo Kaisha Orso Funding CMBS 7 (Orso Funding CMBS 7) transaction in July 2007 (see list below), and affirmed its ratings on the class B, C, and E notes. At the same time, we have withdrawn our rating on the interest-only class X notes issued under the same transaction (also listed below).

Of the four loans and two tokutei mokuteki kaisha (TMK) bonds (extended to or issued by six obligors) that initially backed the transaction, only two loans remain. The two remaining loans, which both defaulted, originally represented a combined 45% or so of the total initial issuance amount of the notes.