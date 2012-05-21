(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- L E Lundbergforetagen AB ---------------------- 21-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Investment

offices, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Jun-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

24-Jan-2001 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based investment and real estate company L E Lundbergforetagen AB (Lundbergs) incorporate Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.

The ratings are supported by the company's stable ownership structure--the Lundberg family controls more than 90% of the voting rights--conservative approach to risk, and high financial flexibility reflecting the quality of its portfolio assets. All of the company's listed holdings, accounting for about two thirds of its total assets, trade actively on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, providing the company with substantial financial flexibility which we consider to be integral to the ratings. We view the weighted-average credit quality of these equity investments as strong, which may limit the magnitude of market price fluctuations, reducing default risk, and subsequently, the risk of a full equity loss in any of the larger portfolio holdings. In addition, we consider Lundbergs' wholly owned real estate operations to be low risk, given their solid performance over the last decade. Half of the real estate portfolio is residential properties, and vacancy rates are consistently low at below 5%.