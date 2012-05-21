(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 21 -
Summary analysis -- Hyva Global B.V. ------------------------------ 21-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Motor vehicles
and car bodies
Mult. CUSIP6: 44890C
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Mar-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on Hyva Global B.V. reflects the company's narrow product focus, potential margin
compression, and its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Hyva's good brand recognition, and
established sales and distribution networks partly offset these factors. Its low-cost production
base and good growth potential in emerging markets offer additional support.
In our view, Hyva's business risk profile is "weak". We expect the Netherlands-headquartered
provider of hydraulic systems' credit measures to remain under pressure over the next 12 months.
The company's profitability in 2011 was lower than we expected and its credit protection metrics
deteriorated. Hyva attributes its lower gross margin in 2011 to an incidental one-off charge to
cost of sales in relation to a change in ownership of the company. NWS Holdings and
Unitas Capital Pte. Ltd. acquired Hyva in April 2011. Hyva's revenue growth in 2011 was also
much lower than the company's projection because sales in China remained almost flat year on
year in 2011. China accounted for about 34.5% of Hyva's total revenue in 2011.
We expect that Hyva's margins could decline further over the next few years due to intense
competition from domestic and global players in emerging markets. Product concentration is also
likely to remain high; hydraulics products including cylinder and wet kits accounted for 64.1%
of the company's total sales in 2011.