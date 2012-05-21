(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that, except for the scheduled introduction of Basel III, Japan's financial regulatory stance should remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

The Japanese authorities have remained cautious in tightening the comprehensive rules on the overall banking system despite the growing interest in macro-prudence by global regulators.

In March 2012, the FSA published its revised capital rules for implementing the Basel lll framework. Under the new rules, the minimum requirement for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, Tier 1 ratio and total capital ratio are set at 4.5%, 6%, 8%, respectively, for international standard banks. Meanwhile, the regulatory ratios for domestic standard banks will remain unchanged for now - 2% for Tier 1 and 4% for total capital - reflecting their simple business structures and lower systemic risks than for international standard banks with extensive franchises.

