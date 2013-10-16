PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 3 Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the European Union.
SANTIAGO, March 2 Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around one percentage point in February because of a strike at world no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.