LONDON Oct 18 Mining group Anglo American
said third-quarter copper production increased by nearly
a third against the same period a year ago, hitting a quarterly
record thanks to improved performance at its Collahuasi mine in
Chile.
Production of copper, a key contributor to Anglo's profit,
rose to 207,300 tonnes in the three months, ahead of analyst
expectations, with Collahuasi - a partnership with Glencore
Xstrata - more than doubling production, to 63,600
tonnes in the three months.
Iron ore, however, came in significantly below expectations
with a drop of almost a quarter compared to the same period last
year, as weaker production at its Sishen mine was only partly
offset by increased output at Kolomela.
Anglo, hit by a damaging strike at its Kumba Iron Ore
unit last year, said it plans to address pit
constraints at Sishen and present a longer-term strategy by the
end of the year.
In platinum, where Anglo is planning to cut back jobs and
mothball mines to bring Anglo American Platinum back to
profit, equivalent refined platinum production was virtually
flat at 623,000 ounces.