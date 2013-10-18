LONDON Oct 18 Mining group Anglo American said third-quarter copper production increased by nearly a third against the same period a year ago, hitting a quarterly record thanks to improved performance at its Collahuasi mine in Chile.

Production of copper, a key contributor to Anglo's profit, rose to 207,300 tonnes in the three months, ahead of analyst expectations, with Collahuasi - a partnership with Glencore Xstrata - more than doubling production, to 63,600 tonnes in the three months.

Iron ore, however, came in significantly below expectations with a drop of almost a quarter compared to the same period last year, as weaker production at its Sishen mine was only partly offset by increased output at Kolomela.

Anglo, hit by a damaging strike at its Kumba Iron Ore unit last year, said it plans to address pit constraints at Sishen and present a longer-term strategy by the end of the year.

In platinum, where Anglo is planning to cut back jobs and mothball mines to bring Anglo American Platinum back to profit, equivalent refined platinum production was virtually flat at 623,000 ounces.