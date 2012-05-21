(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We believe the Dutch economy has worsened since third-quarter 2011 and is now in recession. We forecast a 1% contraction in 2012 before a pickup in 2013.

-- Low private-sector consumption, exacerbated by weak income growth and a slump in residential property, could weaken further.

-- Dutch economic sentiment is at its lowest point since October 2009.

The economy of The Netherlands is in recession again, and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes the country faces a possible decoupling from Germany and fellow net exporters Austria, Belgium, and Finland.

The main reason is anemic growth in household consumption, exacerbated in recent years by a dour residential property market and an underfunded pension system, said Standard & Poor's in a report published today, "Economic Outlook For The Netherlands: The Housing Market Slump Is Dampening Consumer Demand."

This situation is an about-face. For a few years starting in 1996, Dutch private consumption growth was among the highest in Western Europe. After 2000, the rate began to slow gradually.