LONDON Nov 7 Sierra Leone-focused London Mining said on Thursday it was on track to meet its output forecast for 2013, on the back of improved production during the rainy season compared to the previous year.

The company reiterated that production would be between 3.3 and 3.6 million dry tonnes.

An upgrade to its flagship Marampa mine to hit 5 million dry tonnes per year will be commissioned and ramp up through the fourth quarter, the company said.

London Mining's chief financial officer Rachel Rhodes, is to step down after five years in the role and will be replaced by Benjamin Lee who was head of corporate development. Lee takes over immediately.