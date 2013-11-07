China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
AUSTIN, Texas, March 7 A cluster of late-winter prairie fires in the Texas Panhandle has killed four people, including three ranch hands racing to herd livestock to safety, while scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of grasslands, officials said on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices to a five-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5798.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT, paring 1.5 percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3. * Shanghai Futur