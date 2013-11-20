Fitch Affirms Australia's Four Major Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Australia's four major banking groups: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ); Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA); National Australia Bank Limited (NAB); and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC). The Outlook on each bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable. The rating review focuses on the Australian-domiciled entities within each group