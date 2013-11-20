BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise allots NCDs worth 2 bln rupees to HDFC Bank
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage:
Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage:
* Says to consider sale of shares of unit Rishi Reality Leasing Services Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2mRz0a1 Further company coverage:
* Says February contract sales up 185.8 percent y/y at 8.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion)