BRIEF-CME Group says total open interest of 123.1 mln contracts on March 9, 2017
LONDON Nov 22 Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group Nationwide said it will bolster its capital position by raising up to 500 million pounds ($807 million) of new loss-absorbing debt.
Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale said on Friday the group was well positioned to fulfil a capital plan which was agreed with Britain's financial regulator in July this year. It must achieve a leverage ratio of 3 percent by 2015.
Nationwide said it would issue the so-called core capital deferred shares to institutional and professional investors.
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 Jurors in Manhattan federal court on Friday prepared to weigh charges against a Florida software engineer and a New Jersey pastor accused of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange escape scrutiny.