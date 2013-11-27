BRIEF-Katowice court orders Indos to pay 3.1 mln zlotys to suitor
* Katowice Court orders the company to pay 3.1 million zlotys ($760,270) plus interests and court costs to a suitor company from the chemicals industry
FCT Ginkgo Sales Finance 2013-1
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Katowice Court orders the company to pay 3.1 million zlotys ($760,270) plus interests and court costs to a suitor company from the chemicals industry
* Robert Elliott as next chairman of group with effect from 31 March 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a draft Republican proposal to dismantle Obamacare that was unveiled Monday, saying the proposed healthcare legislation was "out for review and negotiation."