BRIEF-Saha Union Pcl says FY net profit 1.32 bln baht
* FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d.
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.
* Says issuance of commercial papers aggregating to Rs.250 crore Source text: http://bit.ly/2lP8qfC Further company coverage: