BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Feb contracted sales about RMB1.04 bln
* Contracted sales value in february 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.036 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Contracted sales value in february 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.036 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 group of leading industrialised nations meet in Germany next week for the first time since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: