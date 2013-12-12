HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 9 at 9:49 p.m. EST/March 10 0149 GMT

March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla