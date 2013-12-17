Fitch Affirms European Union and Euratom at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Union's (EU) and the European Atomic Energy Community's (Euratom) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The issue ratings of EU's and Euratom's unsecured bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA'. The affirmation of EU's and Euratom's ratings reflects the continuing strong commitmen