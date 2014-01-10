BRIEF-Zynga Inc CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation $24.5 mln - SEC filing
* Zynga Inc - CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation was $24.5 million - SEC filing
Genpact Limited (Genpact)
* Zynga Inc - CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation was $24.5 million - SEC filing
* Sabre Corp- CEO Sean Menke's 2016 total compensation $5.5 million versus $3.8 million - sec filing
March 21 Canadian mining financing company Silver Wheaton Corp is proposing changing its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp as half its revenue now comes from gold, it said on Tuesday.