BRIEF-Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank's 2016 net profit falls 4.5 pct y/y
March 14 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
BW Group Ltd
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
March 14 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says GBW sale currently not on the agenda Further company coverage:
* Group's contracted sales for two months ended 28 february 2017 amounted to approximately rmb501 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)