Fitch Rates Zhanglong's Proposed USD Bond Tap 'BB+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fujian Zhanglong Group Co., Ltd.'s (BB+/Stable) proposed tap of its US dollar senior unsecured bonds an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The tap issuance will carry the same terms and conditions as the earlier issuance of USD300 million of 4.5% notes due 2019. The offshore notes will be issued directly by Zhanglong, with the proceeds used for working capital and general corporat