LONDON Feb 3 Lloyds banking group is
preparing a new offer of shares to the public and is in
discussions with regulators over resuming dividend payments in
the second half of 2014.
In a statement on Monday, the state-backed bank said it has
started preparing for a possible share sale and it is aiming for
a dividend payout ratio in the medium term of at least 50
percent of sustainable earnings.
Lloyds also said it achieved an underlying profit of 6.2
billion pounds in 2013 and expects to announced a "small
statutory profit before tax" when it publishes full year
earnings on February 13.
It also said its results reflect a further provisions taken
in the fourth quarter of 1.8 billion punds for legacy Payment
Protection Insurance business, and 130 million pounds relating
to the sale of interest rate hedging products to small and
medium sized businesses.