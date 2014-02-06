Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
Russlavbank (Russia)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
* EGM agreed today to a capital reduction to roughly 6.9 million euros ($7.46 million) with a clear majority of 99.99 percent
LONDON, March 21 BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Natixis have provided a debt financing backing private equity firm Ardian’s acquisition of a majority stake in Prosol group, founder of fresh food retailer Grand Frais, it was announced on Monday.