BRIEF-Agilent Technologies introduces a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing
* Introduced a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Diversified utilities
* Introduced a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service
* UNITED AIRLINES MODERNIZES AIRPORT SCREENING EXPERIENCE WITH DEBUT OF FULLY REDESIGNED SECURITY CHECKPOINT AT NEWARK LIBERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: