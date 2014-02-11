BRIEF-Guler Yatirim Holding 2016 net profit down at 3.3 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 3.3 million lira ($883,841.77) versus 3.9 million lira year ago
Helgeland Sparebank
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* FY 2016 net profit of 3.3 million lira ($883,841.77) versus 3.9 million lira year ago
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.