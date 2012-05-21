(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China's large state-owned commercial banks with Stable Outlooks, as well as the banks' Support Rating Floors, reflecting continued strong expectations that state support would be forthcoming in the event of stress. All of the banks continue to possess '1' Support Ratings, the highest level on Fitch's scale of '1' to '5'. A full list of ratings is below.

China's five state-owned commercial banks - Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB), Bank of China (BOC), Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), and Bank of Communications (BCOM) - account for a large 49% share of sector assets. The central government is the largest shareholder of each of the banks, and has a long track record of providing solvency and asset quality support to the institutions. Consequently, the ratings of these banks continue to be closely linked to China's sovereign rating at one to two notches below.

China's state banks are among the largest in the world, particularly by emerging market standards. In terms of risk-weighted assets, ICBC is now the world's biggest bank, while CCB, BOC, and ABC are the world's 4th, 5th, and 6th largest. Rapid balance sheet growth since the global crisis is a risk, given the challenging domestic operating environment. Growth of credit exposure averaged 95% for each of the five state banks from end-2008 to end-2011, compared with nominal GDP growth of just 47%. This disparity raises questions about the ability of borrowers' to repay this large increase in leverage. For this reason, asset quality is expected to come under increasing pressure in 2012-2013, although continued forbearance means this may not manifest in NPL ratios until well into a deterioration.