May 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Visakha Trades' (VT) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The outlook revision reflects a 34% y-o-y fall in VT's revenues and an 86% y-o-y shrinkage in its order book as per FY12 (March year end) provisional numbers. The order book was valued at INR5m or 5% of FY12 sales (FY11: 24%), further reducing revenue visibility. The Outlook change also reflects deteriorating interest coverage due to the full-year impact of debt drawdown and increased interest cost. The ratings continue to reflect its exposure to volatile raw material prices and its small operational size.

Improved leverage due to higher EBITDA margins in FY12 and equity injection by sponsors lends support to the rating. Further, VT's decision to shelve its land acquisition in Madhurwada has resulted in lower utilisation of debt than expected. As a result VT's INR50m advance payment for the land acquisition through equity injection of INR36.5m and internal accruals during FY12 would be refunded.

Negative rating guidelines include a sustained deterioration in its adjusted net debt/EBITDA above 6.0x or interest cover (EBITDA/Gross Interest Expense) falling below 1.5x. Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to stable if VT's adjusted net debt/EBITDA stays below 6.0x and interest cover stays above 1.5x on a sustained basis.

As per provisional numbers for FY12, VT's revenue was INR99.6m and EBITDA was INR23.5m. Its net leverage and Interest cover were 4.0x and 2.3x respectively.

Established in 1991, VT is involved in refurbishing the cabins of naval ships, as well as in the building and selling of porta cabins. For FY11, VT reported an operating income of INR152.6m (FY10: INR104.8m), operating EBITDA of INR23.5m (INR12.9m), interest coverage of 3.7x (9.9x) and net leverage of 4.7x (3.2x).

Visakha Trades bank facilities have also been affirmed as follows:

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'FitchA4(ind)'

- INR30m non-fund-based working capital limits (increased from INR15m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR62.95m (reduced from INR107.95m) long-term bank loan: affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'