May 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Crystal Cable Industries Limited (CCIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the accumulated losses of INR210m on CCIL's balance sheet for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11); though it made a net profit before extraordinary items of INR6.9m. The company incurred cash losses during FY98 to FY01, which led to the complete erosion of its net worth in FY01. It has since been registered as a sick company under the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR). CCIL is presently implementing the rehabilitation scheme for its revival, as approved by the BIFR.

De-registration from BIFR will act as a positive rating guideline for CCIL.

CCIL was incorporated in 1965 as a private limited company, and was converted into a public limited company in 1989. Its registered office is located in Kolkata and manufacturing facility at Andul in Howrah, in West Bengal. CCIL manufactures various types of electrical wires and cables, at an installed capacity of 600kms per annum of XLPE cables, and 5,055kms per annum of PVC power, mining and control cables.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to CCIL's bank loans as follows:

- INR50m long-term loans: 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR193.2m fund-based limits: 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR99m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'