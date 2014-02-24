BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund completes acquisition of property for 15.27 bln yen
* Says it completes acquisition of Japan-based property for 15.27 billion yen on March 16
Noble Group Limited
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Says it completes acquisition of Japan-based property for 15.27 billion yen on March 16
ZURICH, March 16 Hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist Leonteq, the company said on Thursday.
* Wiphold confirmed its interest to conclude a transaction with Sasfin