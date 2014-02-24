BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 42.3 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Wednesday that its FY 2016 net interest income was 1.32 billion zlotys ($328.58 million) versus 1.20 billion zlotys a year ago
ICBC International Holdings Limited
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Said on Wednesday that its FY 2016 net interest income was 1.32 billion zlotys ($328.58 million) versus 1.20 billion zlotys a year ago
BOSTON, March 15 A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 16 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,800 Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771,452 Feb 24 3,556,147 120,730,440 -117,174,293 Feb 17 -4,314,959 154,542,581 -158,857