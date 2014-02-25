Fitch Rates Guorui Properties' USD Notes Final 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Guorui Properties Limited's (B/Stable) USD300 million 7% senior notes due 2020 a final 'B' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 March 2017. The notes are rated at the same level as Guorui's se