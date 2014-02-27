UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON Feb 27 Troubled British insurer will tap its shareholders for 775 million pounds ($1.29 billion) of cash in a rights issue aimed at plugging a capital hole alongside asset sales.
In statement on Thursday announcing the conclusion of a strategic review launched in the wake of an accounting scandal at one of its divisions, RSA said it has already started making disposals, worth around 300 million pounds.
"We have reluctantly concluded we must ask our shareholders, via a rights issue, for a substantial sum," the group's newly appointed troubleshooting chief executive Stephen Hester said.
The group added that a final dividend, "cannot be justified."
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.