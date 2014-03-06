BOJ's Kuroda: there is global consensus on importance of free trade
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.
IDBI Bank Ltd
* Decides to issue debt instruments in Turkey up to nominal 150.0 million lira via offering to public or to qualified investors or in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.