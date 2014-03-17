UAE's DAMAC mandates banks for dollar bond issue -source
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MEC)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.34 billion) tier-2 capital bonds
* Harmony Merger Corp - on February 23, 2017, Harmony received a notice from customer acquisition terminating amalgamation agreement