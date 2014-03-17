BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings says expected to record substantial loss for FY 2016
* Expected to record a substantial loss for year ended 31 Dec 2016
Danish mortgage system
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Expected to record a substantial loss for year ended 31 Dec 2016
BRUSSELS, March 13 Gazprom is ready to comply with EU rules to end a five-year antitrust case and avoid fines, the bloc's competition commissioner said on Monday, signalling a thaw in business ties between Moscow and Brussels despite tensions over Ukraine.
* Carl Icahn reports 24.57 percent stake in Herbalife Ltd as on March 10, 2017 - SEC filing