BRIEF-Egypt's Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment FY consol profit falls
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co:
* EGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 227.5 million dinars from 216.6 million dinars via 5 percent bonus share issue
* Enters deal to acquire Integrated Capital and Integrated Securities from Integrated Financial Group, pending due diligence and regulatory approval